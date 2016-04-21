HBO will let you watch 'Game of Thrones' for free this weekend --  and it's (technically) possible to binge-watch the entire series

This weekend, HBO will be making its entire catalogue available for free from Friday to Monday for non-subscribers.

This promotion coincides with the premiere of comedy “Silicon Valley” and Beyonce’s “Lemonade,” a reported “lengthy concept video.”

But you’ll be able to binge-watch all HBO content if you so choose, including its mega-hit “Game of Thrones” right in time for the season premiere on Sunday night. As an added bonus, you can even watch Cinemax as well.

And for those of you who are truly ambitious, here’s a challenge. Each “Game of Thrones” episode is around 55 minutes long, and with the current count coming in at 50, that means it would take you ~47 hours to binge-watch the whole thing (we counted). HBO won’t elaborate on the exact timing of the free period, but since it’s “Friday to Monday,” it’s at worst a 48 hour window and at best 96 hours. And even at 48 hours, it’s technically possible to watch the entirety of “Game of Thrones” — with a few minutes to spare.

We should also note that you can also get HBO content for 30 months free by signing up for the free trial of HBO Now, the company’s standalone streaming service. But if you’ve already used up your free trial and you’re looking to catch up on the entirety of “Game of Thrones” on short notice, here’s your chance.

Season 6 of “Game of Thrones” will premiere on Sunday, April 24 at 9 p.m. ET.

