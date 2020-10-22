How to watch the final 2020 presidential debate between Trump and Biden

Getty

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will return to the debate stage on Thursday at 9 PM ET.

Voters will have the chance to hear the two candidates’ stances on issues including COVID-19, race, and climate change.

Here’s how to watch.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will debate face-to-face for the last time on Thursday night, less than two weeks before the election.

The presidential debate grants voters a final chance to see the differences between the two candidates on the same stage. The announced topics for the debate are COVID-19, race, climate change, national security, leadership, and American families. The evening’s moderator, NBC News journalist Kristen Welker, will present each topic in 15-minute segments.

The showdown comes three weeks after the first debate, which viewers widely condemned as a chaotic and unproductive 90 minutes. The Commission on Presidential Debates, a nonpartisan organisation in charge of the election events, along with moderator Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, was criticised for allowing the candidates, mostly Trump, interrupt each other and talk over their time limits.

The Commission decided to implement key changes to the second debate to “ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues,” as they put it in a press release. One major new rule involves muting microphones to allow each candidate two minutes of uninterrupted speaking time during each topic.

Last week Trump and Biden participated in separate town halls instead of what should have been the second presidential debate. Following the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this month, the Commission transitioned the debate online to avoid potential health risks. Yet Trump refused to participate virtually and backed out. The debate was cancelled, and each candidate did a solo town hall during the same time period instead.

The final face-off also offers a much-needed primetime TV slot for Trump to deliver a closing reelection message to millions of voters, as national polls show him trailing Biden.

However, the Trump campaign’s recent strategy to portray the debate as rigged, launching attacks on the Commission as “pro-Biden” and the moderator as a “radical Democrat,” raises questions on whether the president only plans to tussle with Biden on the stage.

Both candidates will travel to Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee for the debate, which will air live from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. EST.

Here’s how to watch:

All major TV networks and cable news channels, including ABC, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News and PBS, will carry the debate.

YouTube will also have a free stream in conjunction with CBS News.

C-SPAN will also have a stream available for free.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.