How to watch all the movies nominated for the 2020 Oscars

Sony/Lionsgate/Laika ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ ‘Bombshell,’ and ‘Missing Link’ are all nominated for Oscars this year.

There are 52 total movies, animated shorts, and documentaries nominated for Academy Awards at the upcoming 2020 Oscars.

42 of them are available to watch in the US on Amazon Prime, Hulu, Netflix, Disney Plus, and even streaming for free on YouTube.

Some are only available to rent or buy, like “Joker” or “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

“1917” and “Little Women” are still in theatres.

“Marriage Story” and “The Irishman” are Netflix movies that are streaming on the platform.

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. This year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences nominated 52 movies, animated shorts, and documentaries for awards. We’ve researched where people currently in the US can rent, buy, or stream every available feature and short up for an Oscar this year.

Keep reading to see which ones are available on Amazon Prime, Hulu, Netflix, Disney Plus and even streaming for free on YouTube.

“Joker” is available to rent or buy now on digital platforms.

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros Joaquin Phoenix stars in ‘Joker.’

What it’s nominated for: Best picture, best director, best actor, best cinematography, best costume design, best film editing, best makeup and hairstyling, best original score, best sound editing, best sound mixing, and best adapted screenplay

How to rent or buy it: iTunes,Google Play, YouTube,Amazon

Where to stream it: N/A

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is also only available to rent or buy on digital platforms.

Sony Brad Pitt is nominated for best supporting actor for ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’

What it’s nominated for: Best picture, best director, best actor, best supporting actor, best cinematography, best costume design, best production design, best sound editing, best sound mixing, and best original screenplay

How to rent or buy it: iTunes, Google Play, YouTube,Amazon

Where to stream it: N/A

“The Irishman” is exclusively streaming on Netflix.

Netflix ‘The Irishman’ is a Netflix original movie by Martin Scorsese.

What it’s nominated for: Best picture, best director, three nominees for best supporting actor, best cinematography, best costume design, best film editing, best production design, best visual effects, and best adapted screenplay

How to rent or buy it: N/A

Where to stream it:

Netflix

“1917” is currently playing in theatres.

Universal Pictures ‘1917’ is a drama film centered around a World War I mission.

What it’s nominated for: Best picture, best director, best cinematography, best makeup and hairstyling, best original score, best original screenplay, best production design, best sound editing, best sound mixing, and best visual effects

How to rent or buy it: N/A

Where to stream it: N/A



Find theatres playing “1917” near you here.



“Little Women” is currently playing in theatres.

Columbia Pictures Greta Gerwig wrote and directed ‘Little Women.’

What it’s nominated for: Best picture, best actress, best supporting actress, best costume design, best original score, and best adapted screenplay

How to rent or buy it: N/A

Where to stream it: N/A



Find theatres playing “Little Women” near you here.



“Jojo Rabbit” is still playing in select theatres.

Fox Searchlight Taika Waititi wrote and directed ‘Jojo Rabbit,’ in which he also plays an imaginary version of Adolf Hitler.

What it’s nominated for: Best picture, best supporting actress, best costume design, best film editing, best production design, and best adapted screenplay

How to rent or buy it: N/A

Where to stream it: N/A



Find theatres playing “Jojo Rabbit” near you here.



“Parasite” is still playing in select theatres, and is also available to buy (but not rent) on digital platforms.

Neon Bong Joon-Ho wrote and directed ‘Parasite.’

What it’s nominated for: Best picture, best director, best film editing, best production design, best international film, and best original screenplay

How to buy it: iTunes,Google Play, YouTube,Amazon

Where to stream it: N/A



Find theatres playing “Parasite” near you here.



“Marriage Story” is exclusively streaming on Netflix.

Netflix Laura Dern was nominated for best supporting actress in ‘Marriage Story.’

What it’s nominated for: Best picture, best actress, best actor, best supporting actress, best original score, and best original screenplay

How to rent or buy it: N/A

Where to stream it:

Netflix

“Ford v Ferrari” is still playing in limited theatres, and comes to digital platforms on January 28.

Merrick Morton/20th Century Fox Matt Damon and Christian Bale in ‘Ford v Ferrari.’

What it’s nominated for: Best picture, best film editing, best sound editing, and best sound mixing

How to rent or buy it: N/A

Where to stream it: N/A



Find theatres playing “Ford v Ferrari” near you here.



“Bombshell” is currently playing in theatres.

Hilary Bronwyn/Lionsgate Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson in ‘Bombshell.’

What it’s nominated for: Best actress, best supporting actress, and best makeup and hairstyling

How to rent or buy it: N/A

Where to stream it: N/A



Find theatres playing “Bombshell” near you here.



“The Two Popes” is another Netflix exclusive.

Netflix Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce costar in ‘The Two Popes.’

What it’s nominated for: Best actor, best supporting actor, and best adapted screenplay

How to rent or buy it: N/A

Where to stream it:

Netflix

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is still playing in theatres.

Lucasfilm Daisy Ridley as Rey in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.’

What it’s nominated for: Best original score, best sound editing, and best visual effects

How to rent or buy it: N/A

Where to stream it: N/A



Find theatres playing “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” near you here.



“Pain and Glory” is available to buy (but not rent) on digital platforms.

Sony Pictures Antonio Banderas is nominated for best actor in ‘Pain and Glory.’

What it’s nominated for: Best actor and best international film

How to buy it: iTunes,Google Play, YouTube,Amazon

Where to stream it: N/A

“Harriet” is available to buy (but not rent) on digital platforms.

Focus Features Cynthia Erivo is nominated for best actress for her role in ‘Harriet.’

What it’s nominated for: Best actress and best original song

How to buy it: iTunes,Google Play, YouTube,Amazon

Where to stream it: N/A

“Judy” is available to both buy and rent on digital platforms.

David Hindley Courtesy of LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions Renee Zellweger transforms into Judy Garland in ‘Judy.’

What it’s nominated for: Best actress and best makeup and hairstyling

How to rent or buy it: iTunes,Google Play, YouTube,Amazon

Where to stream it: N/A

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood” is still playing in limited theatres and will be available to buy on digital platforms on February 4.

Sony Pictures Tom Hanks is nominated for best supporting actor for his performance as Mister Rogers in this movie.

What it’s nominated for: Best supporting actor

How to rent or buy it: N/A

Where to stream it: N/A



Find theatres playing “A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood” near you here.



“Toy Story 4” won’t be on Disney Plus until February 5. In the meantime, you can rent or buy it.

Disney-Pixar/YouTube ‘Toy Story 4’ isn’t currently available on Disney’s streaming service.

What it’s nominated for: Best animated movie and best original song

How to rent or buy it: iTunes,Google Play, YouTube,Amazon

Where to stream it: N/A

“Richard Jewell” is currently playing in limited theatres.

Warner Bros. Kathy Bates is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in ‘Richard Jewell.’

What it’s nominated for: Best supporting actress

How to rent or buy it: N/A

Where to stream it: N/A



Find theatres playing “Richard Jewell” near you here.



“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” is streaming on Hulu, and available to rent or buy on digital platforms.

DreamWorks Animation ‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’ is the third movie in a trilogy from Dreamworks.

What it’s nominated for: Best animated movie

How to rent or buy it: iTunes, Google Play, YouTube,Amazon

Where to stream it:

Hulu

“I Lost My Body” is streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Netflix ‘I Lost My Body’ is an animated movie with a surreal premise.

What it’s nominated for:Best animated movie

How to rent or buy it: N/A

Where to stream it:

Netflix

“Klaus” is another exclusive Netflix animated movie.

Netflix ‘Klaus’ is a new take on the origin story of Santa Clause.

What it’s nominated for:Best animated movie

How to rent or buy it: N/A

Where to stream it:

Netflix

“Missing Link” is streaming on Hulu, or available to rent or buy.

United Artists Releasing Hugh Jackman voices a character in ‘Missing Link.’

What it’s nominated for:Best animated movie

How to rent or buy it: iTunes,Google Play, YouTube,Amazon

Where to stream it:

Hulu

“The Lighthouse” is available to rent or buy.

A24 Robert Pattinson costars in ‘The Lighthouse.’

What it’s nominated for: Best cinematography

How to rent or buy it: iTunes, Google Play, YouTube,Amazon

Where to stream it: N/A

“American Factory” is a Netflix original documentary currently streaming.

Netflix/Higher Ground Productions This is yet another Netflix exclusive nominated at the 92nd annual Academy Awards.

What it’s nominated for: Best documentary

How to rent or buy it: N/A

Where to stream it:

Netflix

“The Cave” is currently available to buy (but not rent) on digital platforms.

National Geographic ‘The Cave’ is a documentary by National Geographic.

What it’s nominated for: Best documentary

How to rent or buy it: iTunes,Google Play, Amazon

Where to stream it: N/A

“The Edge of Democracy” is another documentary exclusively on Netflix.

Netflix This Netflix documentary explores ‘dramatic periods in Brazilian history.’

What it’s nominated for: Best documentary

How to rent or buy it: N/A

Where to stream it:

Netflix

“For Sama” is streaming on Amazon Prime, and for free on PBS’ YouTube channel.

PBS ‘For Sama’ is a documentary about a ‘young Syrian mother’s perseverance through the siege of Aleppo.’

What it’s nominated for: Best documentary

How to rent or buy it: N/A

Where to stream it:

Amazon Prime,

YouTube via PBS

“Honeyland” is streaming on Hulu and is available to rent or buy on digital platforms.

KJ films ‘Honeyland’ is about a Macedonian beekeeper whose way of life is threatened.

What it’s nominated for: Best documentary and best international film

How to rent or buy it: iTunes,Google Play, YouTube,Amazon

Where to stream it:

Hulu

“Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You’re a Girl)” is streaming on Hulu and for free on A&E’s website.

A&E ‘In the war-torn city of Kabul, a class of young girls from disadvantaged neighbourhoods learns to read, write, and skateboard.’

What it’s nominated for: Best documentary short

How to rent or buy it: N/A

Where to stream it:Hulu, A&E

“Life Overtakes Me” is a Netflix documentary short film exclusively on the streaming service.

Netflix ‘Facing deportation, hundreds of refugee children in Sweden have become afflicted with resignation syndrome.’

What it’s nominated for: Best documentary short

How to rent or buy it: N/A

Where to stream it:

Netflix

“Walk, Run, Cha-Cha” is a documentary short from the New York Times you can stream online.

The New York Times ‘Paul and Millie Cao lost their youth to the aftermath of the Vietnam War. Forty years later, they are rediscovering themselves on the dance floor.’

What it’s nominated for: Best documentary short

How to rent or buy it: N/A

Where to stream it:The New York Times, Vimeo

“Les Misérables” is a French drama film currently playing in limited theatres.

Amazon Studios ‘Les Misérables’ is a French drama nominated for best international film.

What it’s nominated for: Best international film

How to rent or buy it: iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Amazon

Where to stream it: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu



Find theatres playing “Les Misérables” near you here.



“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” is available to rent or buy on digital platforms.

Walt Disney Studios Angelina Jolie stars in ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.’

What it’s nominated for: Best makeup and hairstyling

How to rent or buy it: iTunes, Google Play, YouTube,Amazon

Where to stream it: N/A

“Rocketman” is available to rent or buy on digital platforms.

Paramount Pictures Taron Egerton and Bryce Dallas Howard in ‘Rocketman.’

What it’s nominated for: Best original song

How to rent or buy it: iTunes,Google Play, YouTube,Amazon

Where to stream it: N/A

“Breakthrough” is streaming on HBO Now and HBO Go, and available to buy on digital platforms.

20th Century Fox ‘Chrissy Metz’ stars in this drama, which was nominated for best original song at the Oscars.

What it’s nominated for: Best original song

How to buy it: iTunes,Google Play, YouTube,Amazon

Where to stream it:

HBO

“Frozen 2” is still playing in limited theatres, and is expected to be available to buy on digital platforms on February 11.

What it’s nominated for: Best original song

How to rent or buy it: N/A

Where to stream it: N/A



Find theatres playing “Frozen 2” near you here.



The animated short “Hair Love” is available on Sony’s YouTube page.

Sony ‘Hair Love’ was written and codirected by Matthew Cherry.

What it’s nominated for: Best animated short

Where to stream it:

YouTube

“Kitbull” is available to stream on Disney Plus and YouTube.

Disney-Pixar/YouTube ‘Kitbull’ is a SparkShorts animated film from Pixar Studios.

What it’s nominated for: Best animated short

Where to stream it: Disney Plus, YouTube

“Sister” is streaming on writer and director Siqi Song’s website.

Siqi Song ‘Sister is about a man who ‘remembers his childhood memory of growing up with an annoying little sister in 1990s China.’

What it’s nominated for: Best animated short

Where to stream it:

Vimeo via Siqi Song

“Ad Astra” is available to rent or buy on digital platforms.

20th Century Fox Brad Pitt starred in the space drama ‘Ad Astra.’

What it’s nominated for: Best sound mixing

How to rent or buy it: iTunes,Google Play, YouTube,Amazon

Where to stream it: N/A

“Avengers: Endgame” is streaming on Disney Plus and available to rent or buy on digital platforms.

Marvel Studios ‘Avengers: Endgame’ was one of the top movies at the box-office in 2019.

What it’s nominated for: Best visual effects

How to rent or buy it: iTunes, Google Play, YouTube,Amazon

Where to stream it:

Disne

y

Plus

“The Lion King” is streaming on Disney Plus and available to rent or buy on digital platforms.

Disney ‘The Lion King’ was another billion-dollar movie of 2019.

What it’s nominated for: Best visual effects

How to rent or buy it: iTunes, Google Play, YouTube,Amazon

Where to stream it:

Disney

Plus

The remaining nominated documentaries, shorts, and international films are not yet available to view online in the US.

Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP An Oscar statue from the 2018 Academy Awards.

“In the Absence” (best documentary short)

(best documentary short) “St. Louis Superman” (best documentary short)

(best documentary short) “Corpus Christi” (best international film)

(best international film) “Dcera (Daughter)” (best animated short film)

(best animated short film) “Memorable” (best animated short film)

(best animated short film) “Brotherhood” (best live action short film)

(best live action short film) “Nefta Football Club” (best live action short film)

(best live action short film) “The Neighbours’ Window” (best live action short film)

(best live action short film) “Saria” (best live action short film)

(best live action short film) “A Sister” (best live action short film)

The 92nd Academy Awards will air on Sunday, February 9 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and, like last year, will go without a host.

