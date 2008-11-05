How To Watch Election Day Live Online

NEW: Exit Poll data and results finally coming in, latest results here >

Been refreshing Real Clear Politics and FiveThirtyEight.com six times a day for the last two years? Then you’ll need to know how to feed your election news habit during office hours and later Tuesday.

Here’s how to get the whole picture, live:

Live Video feeds:

CNN, MSNBC and ABC News will stream their election coverage live.

MSNBC’s feed is already up. Watch it here.

ABC News will stream using Windows Media Player, but will make its feed embeddable for local affiliates using tech from live-streaming service Ustream.

Watch John McCain’s official Ustream feed to see his final stump speech at 11:30 a.m. MT in Colorado.

Watch Barack Obama’s official Ustream feed at 9 p.m. CT in Chicago to see his concession/victory speech.

Politico’s James Kotecki will stream live on Tuesday evening 7 p.m. to midnight.

Get all the live Christian Conservative election coverage you can handle from OneNewsNow.com starting Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Follow the election on Twitter.

The liberal media elite of the future will outsource their “man on the street” interviews using elections.twitter.com; why wait?

Watch Tech President’s Twitter Vote Report for updates on polling lines, voting machine malfunctions, and voter registration problems.

Obama’s hometown, Chicago-based NPR station, WBEZ — where our colleague Dan Frommer interned in college — will tweet the night away.

Dashboards, etc.

The New York Times will publish a dashboard to track results as they come in at the county level. NYTimes.com will also keep track of which races the major news organisations have already called. More on the Times’ efforts here.

We’ll follow up with more, including whatever useful stuff we can embed, on Tuesday. See something interesting? Let us know in comments or via [email protected].

