How To See The 'Comet Of The Century' Today

ESA/NASA/SOHO The comet is seen in the lower right; a giant cloud of solar material, called a coronal mass ejection or CME, is seen billowing out under the sun.

Comet ISON, the so-called “comet of the century,” will make its closest approach to the sun today.

NASA spacecraft and astronomers are waiting to see if it will survive its perilous trip around the giant ball of fire. If the comet emerges intact, its bright tail could put on a spectacular show in early December.

ISON won’t be visible in the daytime sky because it will be blocked by the sun’s light.

However, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory plans to post near realtime images of the comet as it grazes by the sun starting around 12:45 p.m. EST on Thanksgiving day.

For more information on Comet ISON, read our explainer here.

