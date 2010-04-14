How To Watch Chirp, Twitter's Developer Conference, Live Online

Nick Saint
davos world economic forum evan williams twitter

Chirp, Twitter‘s annual developer conference, begins tomorrow morning.

If you aren’t in San Francisco, or couldn’t get a ($469!) ticket, never fear: Justin.tv is broadcasting the whole thing for free.

All of tomorrow’s speeches and Thursday’s hack day event will be available at the event’s channel on Justin.tv here.

Some highlights from tomorrow’s program:

  • 9:30 am — Keynote (Ev Williams, cofounder and CEO, Twitter)
  • 2:20 pm — Investing in the Ecosystem (Mike Hirshland, David Pakman, Bijan Sabet and Peter Fenton)
  • 3:30 pm — Monetization Philosophy (Ev Williams)
  • 5:15 pm — Q&A (Dick Costolo, Evan Williams, Biz Stone, Jason Goldman, Ryan Sarver)

Given the dustup between Twitter and its developers over the past few days, we don’t expect this to be a love fest. The Q&A should be a lot of fun.

See also: The People Who Just Got Screwed By Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.