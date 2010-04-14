How To Watch Chirp, Twitter's Developer Conference, Live Online

Chirp, Twitter‘s annual developer conference, begins tomorrow morning.



If you aren’t in San Francisco, or couldn’t get a ($469!) ticket, never fear: Justin.tv is broadcasting the whole thing for free.

All of tomorrow’s speeches and Thursday’s hack day event will be available at the event’s channel on Justin.tv here.

Some highlights from tomorrow’s program:

9:30 am — Keynote (Ev Williams, cofounder and CEO, Twitter)

2:20 pm — Investing in the Ecosystem (Mike Hirshland, David Pakman, Bijan Sabet and Peter Fenton)

3:30 pm — Monetization Philosophy (Ev Williams)

5:15 pm — Q&A (Dick Costolo, Evan Williams, Biz Stone, Jason Goldman, Ryan Sarver)

Given the dustup between Twitter and its developers over the past few days, we don’t expect this to be a love fest. The Q&A should be a lot of fun.

See also: The People Who Just Got Screwed By Twitter

