How To Watch Chelsea-Man U, For Free, On The Web*

We are outraged! outraged! that:



The Champions league final, in Moscow, is happening during U.S. work hours.

We don’t have a TV with access to ESPN at SAI world headquarters.

ESPN’s “360” service, which is supposedly livecasting the event, doesn’t work at SAI world headquarters.

We demand that Arlen Specter drop his Spygate investigation and get the U.S. Senate looking into this immediately! In the meantime, courtesy of Fred Wilson’s tip, we’ll be following the event on Twitter, via Summize. This is a less-than-optimal way to watch an awesome match, but it will have to do for now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.