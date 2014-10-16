How To Watch Apple's New IPad Launch Event Today

Today, at 5 pm BST/1 pm EST/10 am PST, Apple will begin its new iPad launch event, with CEO Tim Cook on stage introducing a new, slimmer version of the iPad Air, which is expected to come in a gold colour option.

You can watch the event here, and we’ll be live blogging the event and breaking out all the big news on Business Insider. So check back later today. The dedicated channel on Apple TV is already live, so you start watching (or at least waiting) there right now.

In addition to a new iPad Air, we’re expecting:

An update to the iPad Mini.

Maybe something about a giant iPad.

New Macs with hi-res Retina screens.

A launch date for Mac OS X Yosemite.

A launch date for Apple Pay, the new iPhone mobile payments system.

The live stream will be hosted directly on Apple’s website, but you need to use Apple’s web browser, Safari, to actually play the video. Make sure your version of Safari is up-to-date: it needs to be Safari version 5.1.10 or later. You can download Safari for Windows, or just make sure Safari is running on a Mac running OS X 10.6.8 Snow Leopard or later.

You can also watch the event on any iPhone, iPad, or iPod running iOS 6 or later, and you can also watch the live stream through a second- or third-generation Apple TV set-top box.

