Here's how to see the Apple Watch event

Apple is holding an event today at 10am PDT where it’s expected to reveal more about the Apple Watch. Here’s how to watch it live:

Stream it on Safari

Here’s Apple’s official link for its livestream. You can’t just watch the livestream anywhere, though. You need to be using an up-to-date version of Apple’s Safari web browser.

Stream it using VLC

If you’re a Windows user and struggling to get Safari working, 9to5Mac has published this guide on how to use VLC to stream the event instead.

Read Apple’s official liveblog

Apple debuted a new format at its previous event when it used an official liveblog to showcase tweets and photos from celebrities and Apple employees. It’s possible that Apple is going to do the same again, which will give an interesting perspective on what Tim Cook is saying on stage.

Here’s what the Apple liveblog looked like last year:

Watch it using your Apple TV

Fire up your Apple TV and you’ll see a channel ready to broadcast the Apple event:

Apple Events channel appears on Apple TV, ready for livestreaming ‘Spring Forward’ event later today http://t.co/Hy4wZaCxC2

— 9to5Mac  (@9to5mac) March 9, 2015

