How to watch Apple TV on your Mac computer using the Apple TV website or app

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider You can watch Apple TV on your Mac using either the Apple TV+ app or website.

While of course the top streaming accessories are usually tablets or Apple TV, you can also watch content on your Mac.

If you have an older macOS version, you can watch Apple TV on your Mac using a web browser.

If your Mac is running Catalina or newer, the new Apple TV app is automatically included on your computer, allowing you to watch Apple TV+ from your Mac.

How to watch Apple TV on your Mac using the website

1. Open the Apple TV website on your Mac.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Sign in on the Apple TV+ website.

2. Sign into your account. If you don’t already have an account, sign up.

3. You can then select a series or movie to watch on Apple TV+.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Select content to watch.

How to watch Apple TV on Mac using the Apple TV app

1. Open the Apple TV app. This should automatically be in your Dock.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider The Apple TV app.

2. Once opened, you can browse through content.

“Watch Now” will highlight what channels you can subscribe to through Apple TV, including TV+. This will also highlight several Apple originals.

The next few categories along the top bar allow you to browse based on descriptors: Movies, TV Shows, and Kids. The final category is your iTunes library.

You can also download titles that you have downloaded on your Apple account on other devices. Click on “Account” and scroll down to “Purchased.” You will then be able to download the title on your Mac.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Apple TV+ content.

