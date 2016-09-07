Here's where to watch Apple's big event launching the iPhone 7 today

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an Apple special event at the Apple headquarters on March 21, 2016 in Cupertino, California.

Today’s the day!

Apple has a big event scheduled for Wednesday, in which it is expected to launch the iPhone 7 and the Apple Watch 2, among other products.

Like all Apple events, it will all be livestreamed online on the company’s website.

You can watch it by heading on over to www.Apple.com/Apple-Events/ — or just clicking here.

To watch on a desktop computer, you’ll need to use Safari, Apple’s web browser (unless you’re on Windows 10, in which case Microsoft’s Edge browser will work just fine).

Depending on your timezone, it all kicks off at 1PM EST; 10AM Pacific Time; 6PM UK time; or 7PM Central European time.

Business Insider will also have reporters at the event, and we’ll be liveblogging all the news as it happens. You can follow along on our homepage, or via our Twitter and Facebook accounts.

The iPhone 7 is expected to be a relatively incremental upgrade over its predecessor, the iPhone 6s. Leaks and rumours suggest that the major upgrades will include a better camera and the removal of the headphone jack, as well as improved water-proofing and new colour options. (More substantial changes are expected in 2017 for the iPhone 8; it will be the tenth anniversary of the launch of the Apple smartphone.)

Meanwhile, the new version of the Apple Watch is also expected to look largely identical to its predecessor — albeit with improved sensors and beefed-up battery life.

