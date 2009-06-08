How To Watch Apple's WWDC iPhone Keynote Live

Update: Watch it here!



Earlier: Apple will likely unveil a new iPhone today at its Worldwide Developers Conference. The keynote begins at 10 a.m. PT, or 1 p.m. ET.

As usual, Apple will not be live-streaming the event online, and it’s also discouraged attendees from video and audio streaming the event.

So how to get the latest in real-time?

Gdgt, MacRumors, and Gizmodo have historically been our favourite live blogs for Apple events. There’s also going to be live coverage from a handful of other sites, including Macworld, Ars Technica, etc.

We’ll be hosting a WWDC keynote chat room later this morning, launching at about 12:45 p.m. ET. Check our iPhone page for the link.

It’s possible a live video stream will pop up on Justin.tv, Ustream, or a similar site. We’ll keep our eyes peeled.

Have more ideas? Let us know in comments below. Latest info on our iPhone page, or here’s our WWDC/iPhone preview.

Photo: Nowhere Else

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.