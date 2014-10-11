Apple Will Live Stream Its Big IPad Event

Apple’s holding another big event this month to introduce a bevy of new products, and the company confirmed on Friday it will indeed live stream the Oct. 16 unveiling online.

The live stream will be hosted directly on Apple’s website, but you need to use Apple’s web browser, Safari, to actually play the video. Make sure your version of Safari is up-to-date: it needs to be Safari version 5.1.10 or later. You can download Safari for Windows, or just make sure Safari is running on a Mac running OS X 10.6.8 Snow Leopard or later.

You can also watch the event on any iPhone, iPad, or iPod running iOS 6 or later, and you can also watch the live stream through a second- or third-generation Apple TV set-top box.

Apple provided a live stream for its Sept. 9 event, which introduced the two iPhone 6 models, Apple Pay, and the Apple Watch. The live stream was problematic at first, so hopefully Apple will have ironed out the bugs for the next round of announcements.

As for this event, we’re expecting Apple will introduce a couple of new iPads, a redesigned MacBook Air with a Retina display (for the first time), and maybe new Apple TV experience. We’ll know for sure next Thursday.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. PDT, and Business Insider will be covering the event as it unfolds.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.