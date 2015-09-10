Here's how to watch a live stream of Apple's event

Apple is gearing up for some huge announcements today. We’re expecting to hear about two new iPhones, a giant new iPad, and an all-new Apple TV, among other products.

Don’t worry if you didn’t get an invite to the event. There are plenty of ways to watch, wherever you are.

Apple will live stream its big iPhone event on its website starting at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. But you’ll need to watch on Apple’s web browser Safari, and your computer or device must be up to date: Apple says your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch must be running iOS 7.0 or later, or your Mac must be running Safari 6.0.5 or later on OS X version 10.8.5 or later.

You can also live stream the iPhone event on your Apple TV, but you’ll need a second- or third-generation Apple TV with software 6.2 or later. You can also watch the event on a PC with Microsoft Edge, Microsoft’s new web browser for Windows 10.

Tech Insider will be at Apple’s event. Stay tuned for more coverage from the event.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.