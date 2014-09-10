Here's How To Watch A Live Stream Of Apple's Event

Apple is gearing up for some big announcements today at the Flint Center in Cupertino, California. We’re expecting to hear about Apple’s first smartwatch and two different-sized iPhone 6 models.

If you didn’t get invited to the event, that’s OK: There are several ways to watch, right from the comfort of your own home.

The event will be streamed on Apple’s site beginning at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. But you need to be watching on Safari, which is Apple’s browser, naturally. And your computer must be pretty up-to-date; on Apple’s live stream page, it says you must be using Safari 5.1.10 or later on Mac OS X 10.6.8.

You can also watch on your iPhone, iPod, or iPad as long as its running iOS 6 or later. And you can watch on a second- or third-gen Apple TV.

If you’re running a Windows computer and don’t have the Safari browser, you can download it here. There’s also a sneaky workaround for watching on a Windows machine, via this Reddit thread. Sneaky workarounds aren’t supported by Apple, so they might be a little wonky and unreliable.

Apple has provided a Twitter hashtag that people should use regarding the event — #AppleLive — so you can use that to follow along with what people are saying.

And, of course, Business Insider is at the Flint Center, so you can follow along with us on our live blog.

