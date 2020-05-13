How to watch Amazon Prime Video on an Apple TV in 3 different ways

pixinoo/Shutterstock You watch Amazon Prime Video content on your Apple TV using a few different methods.

You can watch Amazon Prime Video on Apple TV in many different ways, including from simply using the Amazon Prime app to using AirPlay from your iPhone or Mac browser.

While many subscribers have joined Amazon Prime to get free shipping, its streaming service offers access to a vast library of content.

Amazon Prime Video can be streamed on a variety of devices, including Apple TV.

Amazon Prime debuted as a subscription service providing free shipping to Amazon.com customers.

However, as it began expanding its online streaming services came Amazon Prime Video, and even critically acclaimed original content.

Luckily, since then, Amazon Prime Video has been made available to stream on a variety of platforms, including your Apple TV.

There are three basic and easy ways to watch Amazon Prime on your Apple TV.

You can either download and watch it using the Amazon Prime app, AirPlay it to your Apple TV from the Amazon Prime app on your iPhone or iPad, or AirPlay it from the browser on your Mac.

Here’s how to do it each way.

How to watch Amazon Prime Video on your Apple TV using the Prime Video Apple TV app

If you have the Apple TV 2 or 3, Apple added the Prime Video app to the home page, so all you have to do is simply click on it and authorise your account.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider The Prime Video app on Apple TV.

If you have the first generation Apple TV or the Apple TV 4 or newer, go to the App Store on your Apple TV. Amazon Prime is usually one of the recommended apps in the first submenu, under “Now Streaming.” If not, you can search for it in the search box and download it.

Once you find the app, click on it to open its download/update screen and then click on “Download” next to the description.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Open the Prime Video app.

Once downloaded, the app will ask you to enter your Amazon sign-in info.

When you open Amazon Prime, it will highlight movies that are included in your Amazon Prime subscription.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Your Amazon Prime movie options.

While you can rent or purchase other content, Amazon Prime Video content requires no further payment.

How to watch Amazon Prime Video on your Apple TV using AirPlay from your iPhone or iPad

1. Open the App Store and download the Amazon Prime Video app on your iPhone or iPad.

2. Open the Prime Video app. It will ask you to sign in to your Amazon account.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Sign into your account.

3. Select a title to play it.

4. Once the title is playing, tap the AirPlay icon in the top-right. It is a rectangle with a triangle in it.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider The AirPlay icon on mobile.

5. A list of possible devices you can AirPlay to will come up. Tap on your Apple TV. Your title will now stream on your Apple TV through your iPhone.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Choose Apple TV.

How to watch Amazon Prime Video on your Apple TV using AirPlay on your Mac

1. Open amazon.com in your web browser on your Mac.

2. Start playing the title you want to screen on your Apple TV.

3. Click on the AirPlay icon in the top toolbar.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider The AirPlay icon.

4. A dropdown will ask you where you want to AirPlay this. Select your Apple TV.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Select your Apple TV.

5. Your computer will ask you to type in the code shown on your Apple TV. Once you do so on your Mac, your desktop screen should show up on your Apple TV.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Type in the code.

