You can now watch ABC iview when you're overseas thanks to the broadcaster's new app

ABC’s streaming service iview can now be watched overseas without a VPN.

It will available through the ABC Australia iview app for Android and Apple devices.

The new app can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play.

The ABC’s streaming service iview can now be accessed outside Australia without a VPN for the first time.

The ABC has launched iview internationally, letting people from around the world feast their eyes on some sweet Aussie content.

It will be available through the ABC Australia iview app for both Android and Apple devices, giving international audiences access to a bunch of ABC programs such as “Australian Story”, Gardening Australia”, “Behind The News” and Triple J’s “One Night Stand”.

And, for the first time the ABC News Channel can be streamed internationally through the app, with shows such as “Four Corners”, “Q&A” and “The Drum”.

“International broadcasting is one of the ABC’s bedrock Charter responsibilities,” ABC Chair Ita Buttrose said in a statement. “This service will open up a variety of outstanding Australian content to audiences around the world, as well as to the more than 1 million Australian expats who live, work or are travelling overseas.”

The free app can be downloaded outside of Australia through Google Play and the App Store.

The ABC has also boosted its reach across sport. In October, the broadcaster secured the rights to broadcast the A-League, W-League, Socceroos and Matildas matches live and free for the next two years.

ABC’s iview isn’t the only streaming service you can still access abroad. Netflix is available available in more than 190 countries around the world but the movie and TV shows vary between them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.