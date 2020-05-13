How to watch 4K shows and movies on Netflix with a compatible device

Shutterstock Netflix offers a wide selection of 4K Ultra HD movies and TV show that will play in the sharp image quality format automatically with the right equipment.

To watch 4K shows or movies on Netflix, you must be signed up for the service’s “Premium” subscription tier.

To stream Netflix in 4K Ultra HD streaming on your TV, you will need a 60Hz screen and an internet connection speed of at least 25 megabits per second.

You can also watch Netflix media in 4K on Windows 10 using the Microsoft Edge browser or the Windows Netflix app.

4K Ultra High Definition is about as close to life-like as your TV set can get you these days.

With a considerably higher resolution than 1080p video, the nearly 4,000 horizontal-pixel display provides a noticeably clearer image than the former HD go-to. With 4K’s unmatched clarity, watching Netflix shows exploring everything from the tiny bugs in your backyard to dragons and the edges of outer space feels particularly special and immersive.

Lucky for subscribers, quite a few titles in the streamer’s content library are available to view in the stunning format.

Here’s how to watch shows and movies in 4K on Netflix.

How to watch Netflix in 4K on your computer or TV

When trying to stream your favourite Netflix originals, as well as its revolving door of movies and TV, the most critical step is having the right equipment.

If you’re watching from a TV set, you’ll need to make sure it’s a 60Hz display that has Ultra HD streaming compatibility. You’ll also need a fast and reliable internet connection speed of 25 megabits per second or higher and a monthly subscription for Netflix’s “Premium” plan, which costs $US15.99 per month.

Steven John Netflix offers three-tiers of streaming, including a Basic plan, Standard HD-supported plan, and the Premium Ultra HD plan.

Those watching on a computer will need a 60Hz computer monitor and a browser capable of streaming 4K. While Apple users on an iMac Pro (2017), Mac Pro (2019), and 2018 or later 15-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro when watching on Pro Display XDR have the right screen requirements, the available browsers – such as Safari and Chrome – can only stream as high as 1080p.

PC users with a Windows 10 operating system, however, are capable of streaming 4K either through the Microsoft Edge browser or Microsoft’s Netflix app. In addition to the display requirements, you’ll need to have the same internet speed and subscription plan as you would for the TV.

Once you’ve verified that you’re 4K ready, your next Netflix binge is only a few clicks away. Just log in to your Netflix premium account, then type in “4K” or “UltraHD” in the Netflix search bar to see a list of titles you can watch in the format.

Abbey White/Business Insider You can find 4K titles by searching ‘4K’ or ‘UltraHD.’

You can also check to see if individual titles have the “4K Ultra HD” icon underneath the series logo and to the right of the release date and season count, if applicable. Finally, you click play on the title, set the streaming quality to “Auto” or “High,” and begin watching.

