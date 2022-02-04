How to wash a weighted blanket by hand or in the washing machine

- You can machine wash a weighted blanket that is 20 pounds (9kg) or under.
- Hand washing and air drying are the gentlest recommended care methods for a weighted blanket.
- Add two or three tennis or dryer balls when drying a weighted blanket to prevent bunching.
Weighted blankets are more and more popular these days for their sleep-inducing, mood regulating qualities. Weighted blankets provide deep pressure touch stimulation, which is believed to be an instant stress reliever. Bulky weighted blankets with fillers are finicky and can seem intimidating to wash. Gentle care is necessary, but not too difficult to execute and will extend the life of a weighted blanket over time.
Like all bedding items, a weighted blanket needs to be washed regularly, as it comes into frequent contact with the human body, becomes soiled, or is spilled on, says Luxome founder Hyatt Chaudhary. Allergy sufferers may want to wash their weighted blankets more often, as may individuals who sweat a lot, or who have recently been ill, she says.
What isn’t machine washable
If you’re considering purchasing a weighted blanket, or have acquired a secondhand one and can’t locate specific care instructions, this chart may be useful in helping to determine machine washability.
|Machine Washable
|Not Machine Washable
|Materials
|
Bamboo
Cotton
Flannel
Minky
Non-wool fleece
|
Linen
Rayon
Silk
Wool
|Fillers
|
Glass microbeads
Plastic poly pellets
Steel shot beads
|Organic materials (beans, grains, sand)
What to do if you can’t machine wash your blanket
If your weighted blanket care instructions advise against machine washing due to weight or type of material, you have a few options:
Spot clean your blanket. If the blanket has just one or two stains, you can spot clean it. Mix one part warm water and one part mild dish soap. Scrub the stained area gently with a soft-bristled brush. Rinse the treated portion of the blanket in cold water. Remove and lay flat to air dry. Flip it once during drying, shaking gently to redistribute any fillers that may have clumped.
Hand wash your blanket. This method works best for blankets over 20 pounds (9kg), although it can be used for any weighted blanket, says Chaudhury. Hand wash your blanket by mixing warm water with a mild liquid detergent in a washtub or bathtub. Place the weighted blanket in the tub and submerge it in the mixture. Let soak for 5 to 10 minutes, then rinse in warm or cold water until water runs clear, and no suds are visible. Lay flat to air dry.
Take it to a dry cleaner or laundromat. Although blankets weighing 20 pounds (9kg) or more can’t be washed in a home machine, you can take a bulky weighted blanket to a laundromat, where commercial machines are designed to accommodate large loads. If the blanket’s specific care instructions indicate dry cleaning is recommended, take this route.
Insider’s takeaway
Take the stress out of caring for a weighted blanket by carefully reading care instructions and treating it gently. Wash a weighted blanket a minimum of two to three times a year, and consider hand washing when possible to prolong its use. Most weighted blankets can be spot cleaned or hand washed with gentle detergent, and then air-dried. Weighted blankets over 20 pounds (9kg) should never be machine washed.
