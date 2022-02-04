How to wash a weighted blanket by hand or in the washing machine

Just like comforters, weighted blankets come into frequent contact with dander and should be washed at least twice a year. Katelin Kinney/Getty Images

You can machine wash a weighted blanket that is 20 pounds (9kg) or under.

Hand washing and air drying are the gentlest recommended care methods for a weighted blanket.

Add two or three tennis or dryer balls when drying a weighted blanket to prevent bunching.

Weighted blankets are more and more popular these days for their sleep-inducing, mood regulating qualities. Weighted blankets provide deep pressure touch stimulation, which is believed to be an instant stress reliever. Bulky weighted blankets with fillers are finicky and can seem intimidating to wash. Gentle care is necessary, but not too difficult to execute and will extend the life of a weighted blanket over time.

Like all bedding items, a weighted blanket needs to be washed regularly, as it comes into frequent contact with the human body, becomes soiled, or is spilled on, says Luxome founder Hyatt Chaudhary. Allergy sufferers may want to wash their weighted blankets more often, as may individuals who sweat a lot, or who have recently been ill, she says.

What isn’t machine washable

If you’re considering purchasing a weighted blanket, or have acquired a secondhand one and can’t locate specific care instructions, this chart may be useful in helping to determine machine washability.

Machine Washable Not Machine Washable Materials Bamboo Cotton Flannel Minky Non-wool fleece Linen Rayon Silk Wool Fillers Glass microbeads Plastic poly pellets Steel shot beads Organic materials (beans, grains, sand)

Important: Check your washing machine manual to ensure the weight limit. Do not machine wash a weighted blanket that weighs more than 20 pounds (9kg). Home washing machines are not equipped to handle such hefty loads and could break.



How to machine wash a weighted blanket Be sure to choose the right settings to maintain the quality of your blanket. SolStock/Getty Images Use gentle washing techniques when caring for a weighted blanket, says Chaudhary. Read care instructions. Always read the care instructions from beginning to end. Pay attention to fabric care symbols and instructions specific to a particular weighted blanket, such as a recommendation to air dry versus machine dry, or dry clean only. For a weighted blanket with no special care instructions follow steps two to ten below. Pre-treat any stains. Chaudhary recommends pre-treating stains with a mixture of mild dish soap and warm water. Let the pre-treated blanket sit for 30 minutes, and plan to add an additional ¼ cup of soap to a mild dish detergent before the wash cycle (see step six). Set the washer temperature. Choose the cold setting, which helps to prevent fading or shrinkage. Set the wash cycle. Choose the gentle setting, which is easiest on fabric and fillers. Set the load size setting. Choose large, extra large, or super, depending on blanket size and individual machine specifications. Gently place the weighted blanket in the machine. Distribute it evenly in order to prevent uneven washing or bunching that may occur during spin cycles. Add detergent and wash. Add a measured amount of mild laundry detergent that is free from dyes. To maintain the durability of the fabric, do not use bleach or fabric softener, says Chaudhary. If you have pre-treated a stain, add an additional 1/4 cup dish soap to the washer. Close the door or lid, and start the machine. Re-rinse, if desired. Chaudhary recommends adding an extra cold water rinse cycle after the main wash cycle. This step ensures that all suds are thoroughly removed — an important consideration for those who have sensitive skin or allergies. Tumble dry, or air dry. Tumble dry the blanket on a delicate cycle using low heat. Chaudhary recommends adding two to three dryer or tennis balls to the machine in order to maintain even weight distribution and prevent bunching during spin cycles. To air dry, lay the blanket out evenly on a flat surface. Flip it once during drying, shaking gently to redistribute any fillers that may have clumped. Do not iron a weighted blanket, as the heat could damage the filler or material.

Quick tip: A weighted blanket should be washed at least two to three times per year. To help maintain your blanket, opt for spot cleaning rather than the washing machine. This more gentle washing technique helps maintain the quality and color of the fabric over time.



What to do if you can’t machine wash your blanket

Hand washing is the gentlest way to clean your weighted blanket. Cavan Images/Getty Images

If your weighted blanket care instructions advise against machine washing due to weight or type of material, you have a few options:

Spot clean your blanket. If the blanket has just one or two stains, you can spot clean it. Mix one part warm water and one part mild dish soap. Scrub the stained area gently with a soft-bristled brush. Rinse the treated portion of the blanket in cold water. Remove and lay flat to air dry. Flip it once during drying, shaking gently to redistribute any fillers that may have clumped.

Hand wash your blanket. This method works best for blankets over 20 pounds (9kg), although it can be used for any weighted blanket, says Chaudhury. Hand wash your blanket by mixing warm water with a mild liquid detergent in a washtub or bathtub. Place the weighted blanket in the tub and submerge it in the mixture. Let soak for 5 to 10 minutes, then rinse in warm or cold water until water runs clear, and no suds are visible. Lay flat to air dry.



Take it to a dry cleaner or laundromat. Although blankets weighing 20 pounds (9kg) or more can’t be washed in a home machine, you can take a bulky weighted blanket to a laundromat, where commercial machines are designed to accommodate large loads. If the blanket’s specific care instructions indicate dry cleaning is recommended, take this route.

Insider’s takeaway

Take the stress out of caring for a weighted blanket by carefully reading care instructions and treating it gently. Wash a weighted blanket a minimum of two to three times a year, and consider hand washing when possible to prolong its use. Most weighted blankets can be spot cleaned or hand washed with gentle detergent, and then air-dried. Weighted blankets over 20 pounds (9kg) should never be machine washed.