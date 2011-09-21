HOW TO WAKE UP: 13 Absurd And Elaborate Alarm Clocks From Around The Internet

Photo: WallpapersOnly
We’re morning-impaired. We need all the help we can get when it comes to waking up.Thankfully, various manufacturers from all over the Internet have stepped in to to help us meet this need, and they’re doing so in completely weird and over-the-top ways.
From the alarm clock that will physically run away from you to the alarm clock that donates your money to charities you hate, one of these is bound to help you show up to work on time.
Clocky is a two-wheeled robotic alarm clock on wheels. At the pre-set time, it springs to life and rolls away from you. If you want to turn it off, you have to chase after it.
Price: $40
Similar to Clocky, this alarm clock launches a helicopter and sounds its alarm. If you want to turn it off, you'll have to put the helicopter back on its perch.
Price: $13.12
You'll need a steady hand and a clear mind to deactivate this alarm. You can only turn it off by hitting the bullseye with a laser beam.
Price: $27
If your wakeup routine needs more of a narrative, why not kill an alien with a laser gun? Just like the Laser Target Alarm Clock, you need to hit the bullseye to silence the alien that pops out of this clock when the alarm goes off.
Price: currently unavailable
This one is pure, unadulterated evil. It features a 95 dB alarm and an enormous device that vibrates everything it touches -- your pillow, your entire bed, whatever.
Price: $40
maths in the morning? You bet. The only way to turn off this alarm is by accurately solving a basic arithmetic problem that it displays once it sounds the alarm.
Price: $15
If you want to make enemies quickly, use this. Pull the pin on the grenade and it will crank out a huge screech. The only way to turn it off is to replace the pin.
We're a little glad that this is no longer available on Amazon.
Here's another one we're glad Amazon's not selling anymore -- the snooze button is electrified, so think twice before hitting it.
You know what noise can be absolutely intolerable? A blender in action. Our hats are off to the sadist who turned this blender into an alarm clock.
Price: $71
It hangs from your ceiling and drops down to emit its alarm, slowly retracting back up to the ceiling. The longer you go without getting up, the harder it becomes to grab it and turn it off.
Price: currently unavailable
Brain teasers first thing in the morning! When the alarm goes off, it ejects puzzle pieces that you have to snap back together in order to shut it off.
Price: $30
The best one we found. Instead of punishing you with maths and booby traps, this alarm clock just gives you a nice incentive to get out of bed by making bacon for you.
It's not for sale, but you can build your own using these instructions.
What a delightfully evil wakeup device that should be especially motivational. The SnuzNLuz connects via WiFi to your real bank account, donating your real money to charities that you hate every time you hit the snooze button.
