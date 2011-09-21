HOW TO WAKE UP: 13 Absurd And Elaborate Alarm Clocks From Around The Internet

We’re morning-impaired. We need all the help we can get when it comes to waking up.Thankfully, various manufacturers from all over the Internet have stepped in to to help us meet this need, and they’re doing so in completely weird and over-the-top ways.

From the alarm clock that will physically run away from you to the alarm clock that donates your money to charities you hate, one of these is bound to help you show up to work on time.

Clocky

Clocky is a two-wheeled robotic alarm clock on wheels. At the pre-set time, it springs to life and rolls away from you. If you want to turn it off, you have to chase after it.

Price: $40

Flying Alarm Clock

Similar to Clocky, this alarm clock launches a helicopter and sounds its alarm. If you want to turn it off, you'll have to put the helicopter back on its perch.

Price: $13.12

Laser Target Alarm Clock

You'll need a steady hand and a clear mind to deactivate this alarm. You can only turn it off by hitting the bullseye with a laser beam.

Price: $27

Alien Hunt Alarm Clock

If your wakeup routine needs more of a narrative, why not kill an alien with a laser gun? Just like the Laser Target Alarm Clock, you need to hit the bullseye to silence the alien that pops out of this clock when the alarm goes off.

Price: currently unavailable

Sonic Bomb Bed Shaker

This one is pure, unadulterated evil. It features a 95 dB alarm and an enormous device that vibrates everything it touches -- your pillow, your entire bed, whatever.

Price: $40

Twist Equation Alarm Clock

maths in the morning? You bet. The only way to turn off this alarm is by accurately solving a basic arithmetic problem that it displays once it sounds the alarm.

Price: $15

Sonic Grenade

If you want to make enemies quickly, use this. Pull the pin on the grenade and it will crank out a huge screech. The only way to turn it off is to replace the pin.

We're a little glad that this is no longer available on Amazon.

Shocking Alarm Clock

Here's another one we're glad Amazon's not selling anymore -- the snooze button is electrified, so think twice before hitting it.

Crazy Clock

You know what noise can be absolutely intolerable? A blender in action. Our hats are off to the sadist who turned this blender into an alarm clock.

Price: $71

Sfera

It hangs from your ceiling and drops down to emit its alarm, slowly retracting back up to the ceiling. The longer you go without getting up, the harder it becomes to grab it and turn it off.

Price: currently unavailable

Puzzle Alarm Clock

Brain teasers first thing in the morning! When the alarm goes off, it ejects puzzle pieces that you have to snap back together in order to shut it off.

Price: $30

Bakon

The best one we found. Instead of punishing you with maths and booby traps, this alarm clock just gives you a nice incentive to get out of bed by making bacon for you.

It's not for sale, but you can build your own using these instructions.

BONUS: SnuzNLuz (This fake clock was an April Fool's joke from ThinkGeek)

What a delightfully evil wakeup device that should be especially motivational. The SnuzNLuz connects via WiFi to your real bank account, donating your real money to charities that you hate every time you hit the snooze button.

