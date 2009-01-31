How To Visit Bernie Madoff In His Apartment

So Bernie Madoff is under house arrest and therefore out of view. Already people seem to be losing interest in the story, as the government is keeping everything hush-hush and there’s nothing new to feed the information appetite of the public.



But if you are still as obsessed with Madoff as we are, you may soon have a way of getting a closer look at the probably psychopathic Ponzi schemer. You see, his penthouse might be up for sale. Already brokers are stopping by. And since Madoff is stuck inside, you might even catch a glimpse of the man himself.

The New York Post broke the story:

Top New York real-estate brokers have been asked to visit Madoff’s tony penthouse at 133 E. 64th St., between Lexington and Park avenues, to assess its value, with an eye toward unloading it, one of the agents said yesterday.

“They want to sell it,” said the broker, who did not want to be identified…

Because he must remain inside the two-story apartment as a condition of his $10 million bail, Madoff will be in awkward proximity to brokers when they eyeball its four bedrooms, at least five bathrooms, kitchen and library.

“They’ll probably have him in the dining room when we’re in the bedrooms and vice versa,” said the broker.

Here’s a bigger shot of the floorplan (as requested). We understand that this is a plan of two penthouse apartments, one of which is Madoff’s.

