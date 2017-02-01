The Trump administration is deleting whole sections from government websites -- here's how to view the old versions

There have been lots of changes to government websites since Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Issues like civil rights and climate change have been removed from Whitehouse.gov, and some information has been removed from agency sites like the State Department. But nothing on the internet is gone forever. Here’s how to see the older versions of these websites.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.