How to view all of the pictures sent in a text message thread on your iPhone

S3studio/Getty Images You can view all of the pictures in a text messages on your iPhone by heading to the ‘info’ tab in a conversation.

You can view all of the pictures that have been sent in a text message thread on your iPhone with a few taps.

All members of the conversation have full access to the photos sent and received in a message thread as well.

If you send or receive a lot of photos, it might be a good idea to delete message threads since they can take up a lot of storage space on your iPhone.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

iPhone stores all images sent through the Messages app, whether one-on-one or in a group message.

You can access the images stored in a conversation at any time, and then save them to your phone’s photo library or reshare them via text, email, or social media.

Here’s how to view all pictures in a text message thread on your iPhone.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to view all pictures in a text message thread on your iPhone

1. Unlock your iPhone and navigate to the Messages app from the home screen.

2. Find the message thread with the images that you want to see. Tap on the thread to open it.

3. Tap on the person’s name or group chat name at the top of the screen. Three icons will appear: “audio,” “FaceTime,” and “info.” Tap “info.”

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider Tap ‘info.’

4. If your iPhone is running iOS 13, all of the images that you’ve ever sent each other in the conversation will appear under the “PHOTOS” section. Here you can view the most recent pictures as a preview size. You can scroll through all images by tapping “See All Photos.”

On iOS 12 or earlier, the conversation’s picture history will appear underneath an “Images” tab on the “info” page.

5. Once you tap on an image and open it, you can tap on the arrow icon in the bottom-left corner to open a number of options for sending, sharing, or saving the photo.

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider Tap the arrow icon to share or save the photo.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.