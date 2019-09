Having a LinkedIn profile picture makes you 7 times more likely to be clicked on by an employer.

Don’t have a profile picture? Or need to take a new one?

Here’s a step-by-step guide to taking the perfect LinkedIn profile picture.

Produced by Devan Joseph. Narrated by Matt Johnston.

