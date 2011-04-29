How To Get Google's Video Chat On Your Nexus S Right Now

Photo: Google

Google announced yesterday that it will begin rolling out a Gingerbread update for Nexus S phones that will let you video chat using your Google Talk account.The update could take a few weeks to hit your device over the air, but a forum member over at XDA Developers found a leaked version that you can load on your Nexus S now.



You can download the update here. Note: this is only for Nexus S phones running Android 2.3.3. Nexus One owners will have to wait.

Like all force-updates, you’ll have to boot your Nexus S in recovery mode after downloading the file. You can then select the .zip file and install it. This is a slightly different process for each phone, so check out this guide from Addictive Tips to make sure you’re doing it right for your model.

