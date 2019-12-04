How to video chat on Instagram with up to 6 people through the direct-messaging feature

Shutterstock It’s easy to video chat on Instagram with up to six people through direct messaging.

Though not everyone is aware of it, Instagram’s direct messaging feature has a video-chat option available, provided you have the latest version of the app installed.

Before you get started, be aware that you can only video chat with up to six people. And as long as you’re able to direct message someone, you should be able to video chat with them.

Here’s how to do it, whether you want to video chat with a single person or a group of Instagram users.

How to video chat on Instagram

1. Open the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android phone and log into your account, if necessary.

2. Tap the paper aeroplane icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Go to your direct messages.

3. Select the username of the person you want to video chat with – or to video chat with multiple people (up to six), select a group name.

4. Tap the video icon in the top-right corner of the screen to begin your video chat.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click on the video chat icon in the direct message.

Your screen will immediately convert to a video chat, which you can shrink if you need to look at other things on your screen during your conversation.

If you want to add another user to the conversation after you’ve set it up, simply swipe up on the video chat, and tap “Add” beside their username (you may have to search for their username it if doesn’t appear in the suggested list).

