How To Use Gowalla's New Features To Get More People In The Door

Gowalla launched three new features yesterday designed to help users find the most popular venues in their city.The new services are City Pages, Verified Businesses, and the Stamp Calendar. Each are designed as a way for venues to broadcast their location to Gowalla’s network.



Small businesses should take a look at verifying their venue and purchasing a custom stamp. This will give them more exposure to nearby Gowalla users and increase the chances of drawing in potential new customers.

Search for your venue Find your business on Gowalla by name and location on their search site. Claim your business When you find your location, click 'Claim it now' to start the verification process. Enter your venue's details Make sure your venue is listed with the correct address. Be sure to provide a phone number where you can be reached immediately -- your cell is fine for now -- so Gowalla can call with your confirmation code. Wait for Gowalla to call Within seconds Gowalla will call with a five digit verification code. Wait for confirmation Gowalla will review your submission and verify your venue within 24 hours. (It only took an hour for them to confirm ours). In the meantime you can promote your Gowalla location on Twitter or your website and buy a custom stamp if you are based in New York, San Francisco, or Austin. Buy a custom stamp Gowalla rewards you for buying a custom stamp early. If your business is based in one of the three pilot cities -- New York, San Francisco, or Austin -- snag the earliest date available to get the best price for your stamp. Stamps never expire and your location will become a Featured Spot in your city. Gowalla's artists will create a custom design for your business which will go live on the date you select. Add a check-in message Verification also allows you to greet your visitors with a message when they check in. Entice customers with a special offer or just say hello and thank them for stopping by.

