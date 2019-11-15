How to verify your identity on Venmo, in order to send and receive money in the app

- You need to verify your identity on Venmo in order to carry and use a balance on the platform.
- To verify your identity, Venmo asks for your legal name, address, date of birth, and Social Security Number or Tax Identification Number.
- Venmo may request more information if they cannot verify your identity, including a US passport or driver’s licence.
- Here’s what you’ll need to do to verify your identity on Venmo.
If you plan on carrying and using a balance on Venmo, you’ll have to verify your identity through the app.
To do that, you need to provide basic information, like your name, address and the last four digits of your Social Security Number (or your Individual Taxpayer Identification Number).
Here’s how to get it done.
How to verify your identity on Venmo
1. Open the Venmo app on your iPhone or Android phone.
2. Tap the three stacked lines in the top-left corner of the screen.
3. Tap “Settings.”
4. Scroll down to the “Security” section and select “Identity Verification.”
5. Tap “Next” on the one-time security check information page.
6. Enter your information, including: legal first and last name, date of birth, the last four digits of your Social Security Number (or select “I don’t have an SSN”), and your address information.
7. Tap “Next” and follow any remaining on-screen prompts
If Venmo isn’t able to verify your identity based on the information you provided, they will contact you for additional information.
Some things you may be asked to provide include: a US passport, driver’s licence, SSN/ITIN assignment letter, or a tribal I.D. card.
Once you’ve provided that information, it can take up to three business days for the company to review this additional information.
