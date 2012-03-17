How to Vent in Your Job Search

By Mona Abdel-Halim



There’s no denying it: your job search can be stressful. Between networking, applying for jobs, and the pressure of interviews, it’s no surprise that you might feel the need to vent or let off some steam during the process.

Heading to Facebook or Twitter to complain, however, is usually not the right option. Not only does it reflect negatively on you, but potential employers may see it when they’re screening you via social media.

So how can you safely release frustration without hurting your job search and future career? Here are a few ideas:

Talk with friends and family. Many of them have been there before! They can lend a listening ear and may even be a great source of advice and information. Gaining additional perspectives on issues you’re facing is a great way to continue moving forward in your job search, and simply talking with someone about your frustrations can make you feel 10 times better.

Get involved in job search chats and communities. It’s easy to feel disconnected when you’re spending your days sitting on your computer applying for jobs. But your experiences might not be so unique once you start interacting with other job seekers. Twitter chats, online communities, and LinkedIn groups can all help you interact with others going through the same process. Since most of this interaction is public, don’t say anything too damaging. But joining these types of communities can help you remember that you are also a valuable resource for others.

Visit MyCrappyResume. Did you have a nightmare interview? Make a mistake when forwarding your information to a hiring manager? Share your professional HR (mis)adventures — anonymously — on MyCrappyResume and read about other people’s experiences in the hiring process.

Keep in mind that venting alone might not reduce all of your stress on the job hunt. Here are some other ways to ensure your search is as stress-free as possible:

Get organised. Keep a log of all job search activity to make follow-ups easy. Make sure your resume and cover letter are handy at all times should new opportunities present themselves.

Exercise. Stay fit and release endorphins regularly. Bonus: exercise is a natural stress reliever!

Make time for hobbies you enjoy. Keep your spirits up by making time for other activities. Setting a schedule can help you ensure you make time for other things besides job searching.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.