How To Use Your Wi-Fi Password To Trick Your Kids Into Doing Chores

Check out the image below, posted to Facebook by Brian Wallace, founder of social media marketing firm Nowsourcing.



I don’t have kids yet, but when I do, I’m going to use tricks like this one to get them to do their chores.

The reason I think it will work? Well, check out this report: The Secret Lives Of Teenagers Online.

The reason I think it’s a good idea? Kids who have rules governing their media consumption consume less media and get better grades.

Photo: Brian Wallace

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.