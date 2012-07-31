How To Use Your Wi-Fi Password To Trick Your Kids Into Doing Chores

Check out the image below, posted to Facebook by Brian Wallace, founder of social media marketing firm Nowsourcing.
I don’t have kids yet, but when I do, I’m going to use tricks like this one to get them to do their chores.
The reason I think it will work? Well, check out this report: The Secret Lives Of Teenagers Online.
The reason I think it’s a good idea? Kids who have rules governing their media consumption consume less media and get better grades.
Photo: Brian Wallace
