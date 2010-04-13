How To Get More Mileage Out Of Your Web Traffic Reports

Web traffic reports are things that any business with a website obsesses over. But are you making the most of all that information?



Your site’s analytics reports are packed with data that could help you boost your business — if you know what to do with it.

In a post for Entrepreneur, Christopher Elliott details a few pieces of information that you should be paying attention to, and how to use them to increase your sales and traffic.

A few highlights:

1. Where your visitors are coming from: Knowing which sites are linking to you is valuable for better understanding your customers, and seeing how much traffic is coming from search engines tells you where you need to improve your site for better SEO.

2. At what point they leave your site: Checking out the point where most people leave reveals your site’s weaknesses instantly. “What were they looking for that they did not find? Is there a better way to call them to action, before they leave?” Elliott writes.

3. How effective your paid campaigns are: Monitoring traffic coming in from anything you’re paying for tells you whether or not it’s worth the money.

Read the entire article at Entrepreneur >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.