How To Use Your Smartphone To Make Flying Easy

Airline travel is a pain, but travellers can ease the burden of long lines, in-flight boredom, and fumbling for their boarding pass at the gate with their smartphone.



A slew of apps and mobile services — and even a recent paperless boarding option approved by the TSA — will turn your smartphone into your ideal flying buddy. While it won’t prevent prevent your flight from being delayed or hush screaming children, smartphones have finally become integrated into all aspects of airline travel.

Make A Last Minute Reservation Unexpectedly called out of town? Airlines like Southwest offer easy to use apps to search for available flights and make a reservation. Check In Practically all airlines offer mobile versions of their websites or apps that allow customers to check in from home or the road. Continental 's iPhone app lets you check in and change your seat. Check Your Flight Status Don't waste any more time waiting at the gate than you have to. Use your airline's app or mobile site to check for any delays. Go Paperless Several airlines including Continental, American and United allow you to push your boarding pass to your smartphone instead of printing out a paper one at home or the airport. When you reach security, TSA agents won't even need to look at your phone. Just scan it and your information will pop up on their screen. Take Advantage Of Onboard WiFi Checking your e-mail from 30,000 feet is cool, but many airlines offering WiFi don't provide you with an outlet to keep your laptop or netbook charged. (Especially if you're stuck in coach). For longer flights, surf with your power-friendly phone. Stream A Video Take a break from e-mail and use either your Hulu Plus for or Netflix app to catch up on your favourite movies and shows. Have Your Rental Car Waiting For You The last thing you'll want to do after a long flight is waste time at the car rental counter. The big rental companies such as Hertz and Avis have apps to download, or you can check out the iPhone app from CarRentals.com that let's you reserve your ride from any service.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.