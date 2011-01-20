10 Ways To Access Your Computer From Anywhere In The World

Imagine being able to start and stop video conversion, upload and download large files, or do anything else you need to do while away from your desktop. VNC, or virtual network computing, is a technology that allows you to access your computer from any internet-connected device in the world.



There are a number of VNC solutions that you can use across all platforms, even Linux and the iPhone. They cover the spectrum in terms of cost as well – some are free, some are a flat one-time purchase, and then some are a recurring monthly fee.

We’ve rounded up 10 rock-solid VNC solutions to help you escape your desk. All you need is an internet-ready device.

