How To Use Your Business Blog To Get People Talking About Your Brand

Photo: daoro via Flickr
The most powerful aspect of business blogging is the potential to generate word-of-mouth marketing from the content you publish.If you can engage your audience members and get them talking about your business, products and services outside of your website, you’ve hit marketing gold.
Blogs are a perfect tool to achieve that goal because they’re conversational in nature. They…build relationships with the bloggers and businesses behind them.
Relationships drive customer loyalty and create vocal brand advocates who want to talk about the brands they love and are willing to defend those brands from criticism. When that conversation moves from your business blog and turns into online buzz, you’ve achieved a goal that marketing managers dream of.
Your blog is a great place to share sale and discount information with consumers. Over time, they'll learn to expect to find this type of information on your business blog and they'll come looking for it.
If you mention your products in your blog posts and have an online catalogue or store, be sure to link to it!
It's possible that consumers might have questions about how to use your products, so it's always helpful to publish blog posts that not only offer tips but also provide suggestions for new ways to use your products.
You can get the conversation going by offering an incentive for referrals.
People love to win prizes. You can take advantage of that by holding contests on your blog.For example, hold a contest on your blog and offer a gift card for a future purchase from your business as the prize, or offer products as prizes.
When you send the product to the winner, ask whether she'd like to write a review of the product for your blog or whether you can interview her about her experience using it.
Engage your blog readers by asking them to send questions and answer them on your business blog. If a person has a question, chances are good that they're not the only one.
Make sure your readers feel valued. Respond to every comment left on your blog and keep the conversation going.
