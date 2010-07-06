How To Use Your Business Blog To Get People Talking About Your Brand

Photo: daoro via Flickr

The most powerful aspect of business blogging is the potential to generate word-of-mouth marketing from the content you publish.If you can engage your audience members and get them talking about your business, products and services outside of your website, you’ve hit marketing gold.



Blogs are a perfect tool to achieve that goal because they’re conversational in nature. They…build relationships with the bloggers and businesses behind them.

Relationships drive customer loyalty and create vocal brand advocates who want to talk about the brands they love and are willing to defend those brands from criticism. When that conversation moves from your business blog and turns into online buzz, you’ve achieved a goal that marketing managers dream of.

Share sale information Your blog is a great place to share sale and discount information with consumers. Over time, they'll learn to expect to find this type of information on your business blog and they'll come looking for it. Link to your online catalogue or store If you mention your products in your blog posts and have an online catalogue or store, be sure to link to it! Offer tips and advice It's possible that consumers might have questions about how to use your products, so it's always helpful to publish blog posts that not only offer tips but also provide suggestions for new ways to use your products. Publish referral program details You can get the conversation going by offering an incentive for referrals. Hold a contest People love to win prizes. You can take advantage of that by holding contests on your blog.For example, hold a contest on your blog and offer a gift card for a future purchase from your business as the prize, or offer products as prizes. When you send the product to the winner, ask whether she'd like to write a review of the product for your blog or whether you can interview her about her experience using it. Answer questions Engage your blog readers by asking them to send questions and answer them on your business blog. If a person has a question, chances are good that they're not the only one. Solicit customer stories People love to see their names and photos in lights, so to speak. Ask your customers to send in stories about their use of your products and publish them on your blog. It's likely each person you talk about on your blog will want to share the post with their friends. Be sure to include a link or button that allows readers to share posts they enjoy through social networking sites, social bookmarking sites, Twitter and e-mail. It's an easy way to foster buzz. Respond to all comments Make sure your readers feel valued. Respond to every comment left on your blog and keep the conversation going. Once you've mastered a company blog, check out: 10 Ways For Your Blog To Make Headlines >

