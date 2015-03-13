A 22-year-old's guide to Yik Yak, the super-hot anonymous gossip app that schools are banning

You may have heard of Yik Yak, the anonymous gossip app that lets you post anything you want without revealing who you are.

It’s been around for about a year, and since then the Atlanta-based startup has raised $US73.5 million in venture capital funding from investors including Kevin Colleran, Tim Draper, and Sequoia Capital.

We’ve put together a guide to show you how to use Yik Yak, which has already wreaked havoc on high schools and colleges. It was live my last spring at Syracuse when I was a senior there. Now it has spread to 1,600 colleges across the nation.

