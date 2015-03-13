A 22-year-old's guide to Yik Yak, the super-hot anonymous gossip app that schools are banning

You may have heard of Yik Yak, the anonymous gossip app that lets you post anything you want without revealing who you are.
It’s been around for about a year, and since then the Atlanta-based startup has raised $US73.5 million in venture capital funding from investors including Kevin Colleran, Tim Draper, and Sequoia Capital.
We’ve put together a guide to show you how to use Yik Yak, which has already wreaked havoc on high schools and colleges. It was live my last spring at Syracuse when I was a senior there. Now it has spread to 1,600 colleges across the nation.
Since Yik Yak is location-based, you'll have to give the app permission to use your location. You don't have to register with Yik Yak; there's no login process or usernames. It's completely anonymous.
Switch to the 'hot' tab at the top to see the most popular Yaks in your area. Yaks are short blurbs of text that all users can upvote or downvote.
Here's your Yakarma score, in the upper left-hand corner. When you download the app, you start with 100 points. You get a point each time you upvote or downvote someone's Yak. You get 2 points for every Yak you post, and a point each time your Yak gets upvoted. Your Yakarma doesn't really do anything for you, besides give some indication of how much you're interacting with the app.
You can also add a Yak handle -- basically the Yak equivalent of a hashtag -- to your Yak. When you're done, post your Yak, and it will join the stream.
Here's what a Yak looks like when it's posted. Click into it and you can see people's replies (you can leave one, too) and the upvotes and downvotes on both the Yak and its replies.
Tap on the 'me' button at the bottom of the screen to see your notifications and to change your settings.
Go into settings and you can set up Yaktivity, which backs up your account and saves all your Yaks and your Yakarma. Yakarma comes in handy if Yik Yak's marketing team visits your campus. The higher your number, the more schwag you'll be given, like Yik Yak socks and koozies.
You have the choice to switch up which side upvotes appear on in the main page -- by default, they're on the right, but you can put them on the left instead.
You can also enable the 'double tap to upvote' feature, which lets you tap twice to upvote in lieu of pressing the up arrow button on each post.
Once you're familiar with the homescreen, you can check out another cool Yik Yak feature: Peek. Tap the binoculars at the bottom of the screen.
Here's what you'll see when you click on Peeks. You can take a look at Yik Yak's specialised, featured Yaks, look anywhere in the world with a customised peek, or peek at a number of schools Yik Yak features.
Just type in a location (If you try to use Yik Yak at a high school, you won't be allowed -- Yik Yak geofences around high schools to prevent highschoolers from using the app).
