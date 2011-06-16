Hate Keeping Gmail Contacts In Order? This Plug-In Scans Signatures To Automate The Busy Work

Writethat.name is a new Gmail plug-in that scans incoming emails for block signatures, then updates your Google Contacts accordingly.



It’s for businesspeople and consumers alike, and requires almost zero set-up. All you do is plug in your Gmail credentials, and Writethat.name does the rest.

The first month is free, and then after that, Writethat.name is $3.00/month or $20.00/year.

If you sign up, there’s a simple procedure for changing contact files.

At the end of every day, you’ll receive an email including updates on which contacts have been altered, or if the service has been set to “manual,” you’ll receive an email that includes convenient buttons to approve or deny contact changes.

Does it work? Check out our brief walkthrough to find out.

