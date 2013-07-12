23 Ways To Make Money Using The Nerdiest Site On The Internet

As we’ve discussed, Wolfram Alpha is a fantastic website that knows basically everything.



But one way that people don’t use it enough is when it comes to money.

If you work in finance, play in stocks, invest, have a mortgage, or pay taxes, Wolfram Alpha is here to make your life better.

It’s got incredibly detailed data for thousands of companies and if you work in finance it better be a bookmark if you want to make those back of the napkin calculations cake.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.