23 Ways To Make Money Using The Nerdiest Site On The Internet

As we’ve discussed, Wolfram Alpha is a fantastic website that knows basically everything.
But one way that people don’t use it enough is when it comes to money.
If you work in finance, play in stocks, invest, have a mortgage, or pay taxes, Wolfram Alpha is here to make your life better.
It’s got incredibly detailed data for thousands of companies and if you work in finance it better be a bookmark if you want to make those back of the napkin calculations cake.
We can see fast data from the company's income statement for the past 12 months, as well as quarterly.
It lets you compare the performance of the stock to competitors in its field — like General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin for Boeing — as well as baseline asset performance.
It's full of historical stock information, like this chart that will make you wish you made a certain stock pick 13 years ago
Wolfram Alpha will let you compare data points from different companies, like this chart about one of the most fascinating rivalries in the history of tech.
It's not just companies and stocks, though. You can look at indices, commodities, and plenty of other assets.
Wolfram Alpha is a must-have asset for anyone working in finance, just for those back-of-the-napkin calculations.
Just tell it your Adjusted Gross Income to get all sorts of calculations about what you'll probably owe.
And if you want to find out which city is really killing you on sales tax, of course you can find out on Wolfram Alpha.
