How To Use WhatsApp, The Messaging App That Facebook Just Bought For $US16 Billion

WhatsApp is an instant messaging service based in Santa Clara, Calif., that reached 400 million monthly users.
Facebook just bought the company for $US16 billion.
According to The Telegraph, WhatsApp sends 20 billion messages per day — double the size of Facebook’s daily messaging traffic, carried by Messenger.
The app was created in 2009 by former Yahoo! employees Brian Acton and Jan Koum. WhatsApp allows you to send text messages, audio, and video to others — as long as you subscribe. But as long as you have a strong internet connection, the app will never add additional roaming charges to your phone.
WhatsApp is available for iPhone, Android, Blackberry, Nokia and Windows. Are you interested in WhatsApp?
You'll get a notification telling you that you'll have one year of free service. Afterwards, it will cost $US0.99
Here's the chat screen. You can choose to call someone or get more info from their profile or just call them directly.
Go to accounts and adjust payment info, adjust network usage and change the number associated with your profile.
If the WhatsApp system is having issues, the app connects directly to the official twitter account to keep track of issues.
