How to use the 'watch later' list on HBO Max to save movies and shows you're interested in

- The “watch later” list on HBO Max is called “My List,” and you can use it to bookmark movies and TV shows you’re interested in.
- To add a show or movie to My List, you just need to select the “Add to My List” button.
- You can find your list of shows on the Home screen in the My List row, or on your profile page in the My List tab.
- Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.
There’s a lot more to watch on HBO Max than you’ll ever have time for. To help you avoid losing track of a TV show or movie you want to watch later, the app has a feature called My List.
You can add movies, individual TV episodes, and entire series to your list so you don’t forget you want to watch them. The process is essentially the same whether you’re using HBO Max on an iPhone, iPad, Android device, Mac, PC, or even TV.
Here’s how to use HBO Max’s version of the watch later list.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
Apple Macbook Pro (From $US1,299.00 at Apple)
Acer Chromebook 15 (From $US179.99 at Walmart)
iPhone 11 (From $US699.99 at Apple)
iPad (From $US329.99 at Apple)
Samsung Galaxy S10 (From $US699.99 at Walmart)
How to add a movie or show to My List on HBO Max
Using the HBO Max app, find something you want to watch. Then, depending on what sort of program it is:
- If it’s a movie, click it and then select “Add to My List.”
- If you want to add an entire TV series, click it and then select “Add series to My List.”
- If you want to add a single episode of a TV series, open the series, click the episode, and then select “Add to My List.”
If you’re using HBO Max in a browser on your Mac or PC, there’s a shortcut: You can also hover your mouse over a movie or TV show and click “Add.”
How to watch something on My List
On any device, you can find My List on HBO Max’s Home screen. Go to the Home screen and then select the show or movie you want to watch from the “My List” row.
On the HBO Max app for your phone or tablet, you can also tap your profile icon at the bottom-right of the screen and use the “My List” tab on your profile page. It shows you the same items you’ve saved.
How to remove a show or movie from My List
It’s easy to remove items from your list as well.
- Using the HBO Max mobile app for your phone or tablet, tap your profile icon at the bottom-right of the screen. On the “My List” tab, tap “Edit” and then tap the “X” for any shows or movies you want to remove.
- If you’re using HBO Max in a browser on your Mac or PC, hover the mouse over any entry in My List on the Home screen and click “Remove.”
- On your TV, choose any show in “My List” on the Home screen and then click “Remove from My List” (or “Remove Series from My List” for an entire TV series).
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
Related coverage from Tech Reference:
-
‘What is HBO Max?’: Here’s what you need to know about HBO’s streaming service answer to Netflix and Hulu
-
How to download HBO Max movies and shows onto your phone or tablet to watch when you’re without internet
-
How to add a profile to your HBO Max account, including ‘Kid’ profiles with parental controls
-
‘Can you get HBO without cable?’: How to watch HBO shows and movies without a TV provider
-
How to change your payment method on HBO Max, no matter how you signed up for it
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.