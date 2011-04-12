Hailing A Cab From This iPhone App Is Convenient, But It Could Cost You 3x A Normal Ride

Photo: www.flickr.com

Uber, the service that lets you order a cab from your iPhone, is now available in New York City.The service started out in the San Francisco and finally arrived in New York last week.



Uber touts it’s convenience, but reviews in the App Store are full of complaints about the steep cost.

If you need to get some place quick, or it’s pouring rain, or there isn’t a cab in sight, Uber is a great option.

Using a text message or the iPhone or Android app, it’s easy to place an order for a car to come pick you up without even setting foot out of your home.

After you get the app, click the link below to see how Uber works.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.