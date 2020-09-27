How to use an Uber Eats gift card to pay for orders on the app

NurPhoto/Getty Images You can add a gift card to your Uber Eats wallet and select it as your payment method during checkout.

You can use Uber Eats gift cards to pay balances on orders from restaurants and other food establishments that deliver via the Uber Eats platform.

Gift cards are available in $US25, $US50, $US100, and $US200 denominations and can be delivered via email or text.

You can add your gift card to your Uber Eats wallet and select it when paying for your order.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

While millions of people in cities worldwide have used Uber to get around, another worthwhile venture from the ride-hailing company is Uber Eats. The food delivery service acts as the middleman between you and hundreds of local restaurants, ensuring your next meal makes it right to your door.

While you can use a credit or debit card to pay for your meals via the app, you can also use Uber Eats gift cards to cover the costs.

If you happen to receive an Uber Eats gift card, you’ll need to ensure you’ve downloaded the latest version of the Uber Eats app and that you’re logged into your account. It should be noted that any gift card added to your account cannot be transferred to another user even if there is money left on it. Once added, it is tied to the account you loaded it on.

Once you’re ready, you can plug in your Uber Eats gift card code on your order’s payment page. Here’s how to do it.

How to use an Uber Eats gift card to pay for orders

1. Open the Uber Eats app.

2. Tap on the Account tab in the lower right-hand corner of your screen.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider This menu houses your restaurant favourites, rewards, promotions, and more.

3. Select the “Wallet” option.

4. To use a gift card, you’ll want to tap “Add payment method.”

Jennifer Still/Business Insider This menu will list your previously used and saved payment methods.

5. Select “Gift card” from the list of options.

6. Fill in the pin/gift code found in the text or email sent when you received your gift card.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider You’ll want to have your email or text on hand to do this quickly.

7. Choose “Add.”

8. When on your order’s payment page, select Gift Card as your payment method.

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.