How To Use Twitter In Your Job Search

Twitter has been in the news this month for raising money at a $3.7 billion valuation — a number that clearly shows its backers think Twitter has a bright and important future ahead of it.



One year ago, during this sleepy week between Christmas and New Years, I told you that I was signing up for Twitter and would see how much of a help it could be in the job search.

If you check out my Twitter profile, you’ll see I’ve tweeted 1,380 times this year, attracted over 10,000 followers, and have had a great time learning about this new tool.

In relation to your job search and how you can use Twitter, here’s what I’ve found:

* Job listings and recruiters actively looking for somebody like you are relatively rare on Twitter. So it’s not going to be the place where you score a hot lead on a new job. (For that, you’ll need to use our “Follow Recruiter” feature on TheLadders.)

* Thought leaders from a wide variety of industries and fields are common. And they’re active in sharing little bits of information and insights on Twitter. Following the prominent people in your field is a really fantastic way to keep abreast of industry developments and information.

* It’s very easy to get the attention of important people on Twitter — if you have something to say. I’ve seen my Twitter friends pick up on new people and new voices very quickly — provided that their insights are interesting or noteworthy. For those who find “networking” at cocktail parties daunting, Twitter can prove to be a fantastic way to get your name out there and make interesting connections without leaving home.

* While I’ve helped out on a dozen or so customer service matters over the past year, in general, it’s much faster to go direct! E-mailing “[email protected]” or calling us is the quickest way to get the help you need.

So, overall, I would say that Twitter is an interesting tool for people looking to raise their exposure or stay on top of their industry. As a job tool, it’s part of the slow, dedicated work of building your personal brand, not a quick fix to get your search jump started.

OK, Readers, just a few days left to get rested up for the new year! From what we’re hearing from our corporate customers, it is going to be a big one!

