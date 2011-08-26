How To Use Twitter For Lead Generation

During this week’s roundtable, we followed a slightly different format than our usual five entrepreneur pitches. We did only one entrepreneur pitch, but we did a couple of tutorials on how to run a comprehensive Twitter campaign. I explained the 1M/1M Twitter strategy, followed by how 1M/1M premium members can use our Twitter channel.



To give you a flavour, we’re running a high volume, high quality, high authority micro-blogging campaign through Twitter whereby we put out 200 messages a day, and showcase our rich blog content, as well as core 1M/1M messages through it. You can follow @sramana and @1mby1m to see the Twitter stream for yourselves.

In addition, all our Twitter messages flow through our LinkedIn and Facebook accounts, creating a comprehensive and continuous social media presence. And we are generating a continuous stream of leads that we capture through HTML forms and engage with these prospects through a systematic email marketing process.

Now, for the 1M/1M premium members, we have just opened up this Twitter+Facebook+LinkedIn channel to promote their brands and products. So, we will, essentially, also be promoting 1M/1M premium members’ Twitter messages through our channels. We encourage you to take advantage of it. More discussions and Q&A in today’s roundtable recording here.

Karizmac games

Also at today’s roundtable, Sharon Wood from Ridgefield, Connecticut, presented Stone Creek Entertainment’s Karizmac games, a casual gaming company for the female demographic. Sharon is following an interesting mix of AdverGames and Casual Gaming principles, and has created a set of iPhone games that are starting to find traction in the market. Most important, Sharon has created a good business model for attracting sponsors who help fund the development and marketing of games on a revenue-sharing basis. The model has built-in capabilities for bootstrapping, and sure enough, revenues are already flowing in. Interesting company, excellent execution so far.

I would very much like to hear about your business, so let me invite you to come and pitch at one of our free 1M/1M public roundtables. We will be holding future roundtables at 8:00 a.m. PDT on the following dates:

Thursday, September 1, Register Here.

Thursday, September 8, Register Here.

Thursday, September 15, Register Here.

Thursday, September 22, Register Here.

Thursday, September 29, Register Here.

We will be holding our 100th roundtable on Thursday, October 6, and are planning a special event for that day. You can register to attend here.

And if you want a deeper relationship with me, you are very welcome to join the 1M/1M premium program. If you have any questions about the program, please, first study the website, especially What to expect from the 1M/1M premium program and the FAQs. You can also take the 1M/1M self-assessment test here. If you have additional questions, please email me, and I would be very happy to respond. Please note, that I work exclusively with 1M/1M entrepreneurs.

I also invite you to join the 1M/1M mailing list for the ease and convenience of getting updates. This way we can stay in touch and it will help you to decide if 1M/1M is a program for you.

