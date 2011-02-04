Use Twitter To Complain And Get The Customer Service You Deserve

Photo: lawgeek via Flickr

By now it’s common for most businesses to incorporate Twitter into their customer service strategy.And that’s good for us cranky consumers.



If you’re having trouble getting a response by traditional methods such as phone or email, take your problem public and start complaining on Twitter.

If there’s anything a company hates, it’s having their failures pointed out in a public forum like Twitter. Someone with enough influence online could cause a huge blow to a company’s reputation. (Think back to Kevin Smith’s Twitter rant about Southwest Airlines last year).

So how can you take advantage of this?

First, share your problem and tag the company’s Twitter account publicly. That means you should include the Twitter handle within your message — not at the beginning — so all your followers can see it.

Chances are you’ll get a response. The companies that are serious about Twitter use monitoring services to track and respond to customers tweeting about the brand.

Tip: Google is the easiest way to find a company’s Twitter account. Just search “[company name] + Twitter.”

Don’t be afraid to get tough. For example, The New York Times wrote about an angry Jet Blue customer who was able to get his flight changed by sending a series of about 25 tweets. It’s not fun, but easier than waiting on hold.

Photo: Twitter

A quick search of the customer service accounts for big brands shows this is a common occurrence. And response times appear to be quick too.

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Persistence is the key. We’ve seen people get pretty testy with companies on Twitter, and it can work.

Not all tweets have to be ugly though. We saw this great exchange between Zappos and a customer, where she got a VIP upgrade just for praising the brand.

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

