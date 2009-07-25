How To Use Twitter, For Businesses

Twitter hopes to make money by offering tools to businesses who use Twitter as a marketing tool. Part of the challenge is getting more companies using Twitter as best they can — whether for customer service, promotion, etc.



So Twitter has produced a special guide for businesses to help them get started on Twitter, called Twitter 101. It’s clean and nicely designed, and full of case studies about how companies JetBlue, Etsy, American Apparel, and Pepsi use Twitter. It’s a good resource for companies and, frankly, anyone who wants a primer on Twitter.

Here’s the super-simple Twitter 101 slide deck the company is also offering:



