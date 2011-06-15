How To Use Turntable, The Exclusive Music Site That Already Has Entrepreneurs Buzzing

Turntable is a brand new online social network that revolves around listening to music with others, giving thumbs up to tracks you hear that you like, and earning “DJ points” that win you cool new avatars.



We’ve had our eyes on Turntable for a little while now because they’ve been getting a ton of buzz from angels and investors in the startup community. Turntable rose from the ashes of Stickybits, a startup that already had $1.6 billion in funding.

Today, we finally got a chance to give it a real shot.

Once you join Turntable, you create a virtual DJ avatar that can listen to music or DJ music on stage.

You can enter a DJ room and, if there’s a spot available, start playing music for others using a music search tool which had every song we were looking for.

If Turntable doesn’t have the song you want to play, you can upload it.

Everyone in the room listens simultaneously, so you can talk about the song via a chat box while the song is playing.

One of the most fun parts (or most depressing parts) about Turntable.fm is getting confirmation that music you like is “cool.” When you’re up at the DJ booth, you get to choose what song comes on when it’s your turn to DJ.

People can choose to mark your song “Awesome” or “Lame.” Each “Awesome” gets you DJ points, which you must accumulate in order to buy cooler avatars.

If you don’t feel like getting too social on Turntable, you can always create a room of your own and just play as much music as you want for free.

Is this startup going to make it big?

We had a blast using Turntable, but we do have a few complaints thus far. First, we wish there were more options for purchasing songs you hear that you like. Currently, the only option is the iTunes Music Store. We would’ve loved to see Amazon MP3 on there, for one.

Second, sometimes songs start off choppy, then end five seconds early. There just needs to be a little more polish.

Still, Turntable is definitely worth a try. It’s a fun way to listen to music “with” others without having to say “ok, press the play button NOW.” It’s also a fun way to discover new music, meet others with similar taste, and customise an avatar (which everyone loves to do).

Turntable shows a ton of promise, even in its very early stages. Eventually, it might choose to monetise itself using virtual goods like new avatars, venues for DJ’ing, and more.

Turntable also has plans for an innovative iPhone app that would let multiple people at a party request songs that would all feed in to one playlist.

As of now, Turntable is only available to people whose Facebook friends already have access to Turntable. But soon, it should be available to everyone.

