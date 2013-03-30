How To Find A Date Using Your Phone Without Being A Creeper

Single people all over are finding local dates using an app called Tinder, which lets users “Like” or “Pass” on potential nearby dates.



It’s basically a mobile/localised version of “Hot or Not” that lets people message each other – but only if both parties “Like” each other.

Watch below to find out how you can use Tinder, the hottest new dating app out right now:

//

Produced by William Wei

