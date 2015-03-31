What it's like to use Tidal, the Spotify killer that Jay Z just launched

Jay Z wants to get in on the streaming music game. Sure, Dr. Dre got there first with Beats, but Jay Z wants his own streaming service.
On January 30, news emerged that Jay Z had bid $US56 million to buy Aspiro, the Swedish company behind the WiMP and Tidal streaming sites.
We decided to give Tidal (the version of WiMP that’s available in both the UK and US) a try.
Tidal streams music in a high-quality format by default. If you listen to Spotify on your phone, you're only listening to 96 kb/s.
Tidal's search function isn't great. A search for 'Jay Z' doesn't show his music (you have to include the hyphen).
This is what you'll see when you open the app. It works a lot like Spotify. Tidal is big on curated playlists.
There are some big bands missing from Tidal. Here's the app's complete collection of Led Zeppelin songs:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.