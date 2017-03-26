How to use the app that Apple just bought and made free for everyone

Apple bought a app called Workflow on Thursday. The app automates stuff you do all the time on your iPhone and iPad and turns those tasks into a simple button.

But instead of killing the app, as Apple usually does when it acquires a startup, Apple has made the app free.

Basically, Workflow is like a Swiss army knife for completing complicated tasks, which the app calls “workflows,” on the iPhone or iPad.

For example, you can use Workflow to make GIFs out of photos in your camera roll, automatically make websites into PDFs, delete screenshots from your camera roll, and much, much more.

Workflow is designed to make you more productive on iOS, and it has the potential to replace entire apps on your home screen.

Here’s how it works:

Workflow is now free in the App Store. It used to cost $A3.99, which was a fair price. Tech Insider Download it here. Each coloured thumbnail in the app represents a different workflow. Workflow There's a gallery of other people's workflows that you can download for free. Personally, if you're not good at scripts, this is the most useful part of the app. Workflow Here you'll fine some really good ones, such as: Tech Insider This workflow will make a GIF out of the last five photos in your camera roll. Handy! Tech Insider Once you download a workflow, you can customise any aspect of it. For 'Photos to GIF,' I tweaked it so I can manually select whichever photos I want to include and adjusted the time that each photo is shown in the GIF. Tech Insider To use a workflow, you access it from the share menu, which is usually found at the bottom left of an app. Tech Insider You can also access Workflows through a widget in Notification Center. Kif Leswing And workflows can even have their own app icons on your home screen. Tech Insider If you're especially creative, you can make your own workflow from scratch. You do this by chaining together actions, like opening a file in another app or opening a webpage. Simply drag an action from the left window of the app to the right 'Workflow' window. Tech Insider The app can help guide you and figure out what kind of workflow you want to make. Tech Insider I made this workflow, which saves a photo, video, or link to my Dropbox account and copies a link to my clipboard -- all with one tap of a button. This is useful when I want to quickly save a large file to my Dropbox account and share it with someone. Tech Insider Workflow can do a lot, but you have to play with it for at least a day or two to understand its real potential. It could change the way you use your iPhone or iPad. Workflow If you're interested in more, there's a subreddit dedicated to Workflow that's a good place to find other creative uses for the app.

