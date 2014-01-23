Check Out This News App Made By The Former Owners Of The Washington Post

Trove is a news app made by Graham Holdings, the company that used to own The Washington Post. Essentially, the app is a social network for news junkies.

After logging in through Facebook or Twitter, the app helps build “troves” of news that is geared toward your interests. For example, fans of the New York Jets would automatically have a trove dedicated to news about the team based on information provided in your Facebook profile.

You’ll be able to follow other topics that matter to you, pick the best articles and then share them with your friends. Currently, Trove is only available for the iPhone. Interested in finding out how it works?

