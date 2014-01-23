Check Out This News App Made By The Former Owners Of The Washington Post

Trove is a news app made by Graham Holdings, the company that used to own The Washington Post. Essentially, the app is a social network for news junkies.
After logging in through Facebook or Twitter, the app helps build “troves” of news that is geared toward your interests. For example, fans of the New York Jets would automatically have a trove dedicated to news about the team based on information provided in your Facebook profile.
You’ll be able to follow other topics that matter to you, pick the best articles and then share them with your friends. Currently, Trove is only available for the iPhone. Interested in finding out how it works?
Once you download the app, you'll be taken to the welcome screen. You can log in with Facebook or Twitter.
After finishing that part of the setup process, Trove gives you a brief introduction on how it works.
Here's the main menu. Trove gives you a selected list of categories to follow. Tap the red X on the right.
Trove collects data from Facebook and Twitter and can automatically give you stories to follow in this tab. You can choose whether to delete them.
Swipe right to access the home screen. That's where you can make and manage all the troves you follow.
In order to build a trove, fill out these fields with basic information. Give it a name and brief description. Scroll down and click Search.
Once you finish curating a trove, here is the main screen. At the bottom of the first post, tap the option labelled 'Pick.'
Swipe to the left of the screen to see other suggested stories you might want to read. It's a perfect way to manage all the news on your social media accounts.
